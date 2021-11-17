St. Cloud V.A. Offering Help to Smokers Who Want to Quit

The Great American Smoke-out is Thursday November 18th. The St. Cloud V.A. is offering numerous resources for veterans interested in giving quitting a try. Leia-Twigg Smith is the Health Behavior Coordinator at the St. Cloud V.A. Leia and Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON today.

Twigg-Smith says they offer some great resources to help veterans quit smoking. They include Primary Care Mental Health Care Integration which partners with primary care doctors. The V.A. connects people with the St. Cloud V.A.'s Behavioral Health nurses which can recommend tobacco cessation, gum, lozenges, and patches. Twigg-Smith says the combination of counseling and nicotine replacement therapy have proven to be the most effective. She says each person is different and what works for each person can vary.

Twigg-Smith says one of the great things about quitting during the Great American Smoke-out is the shared support from others quitting on the same day. She says they aren't here to force anyone to quit smoking but to help those wanting to successfully quit.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Leia and Barry it is available below. More information about the St. Cloud V.A. is available here.