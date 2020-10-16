Violet “Vi” M. Bidinger, 78, Sartell

July 25, 1942 - October 14, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Violet “Vi” M. Bidinger, age 78, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be private in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Vi was born July 25, 1942 in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1960. She married Robert “Bob” Bidinger on June 20, 1961 and they were members of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Vi enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards (Cribbage & Euchre), baking, bird watching, and spending time with family. She was witty, compassionate, always worried about others, and had a strong faith.

Vi is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob of Sartell; son and daughters, Bryan of Sartell, Lori Tchida (Rich Kitzmiller) of Sartell, Janet (Jeff) Skinner of Sartell, and Kris (Burl) Ives of Grand Rapids; brothers and sister, Tom (Denny) McNeal of Rockville, Pam (Ron) Ehresman of Maple Grove, and Tim (Karen) McNeal of Sauk Rapids; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Vi was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Alvina McNeal.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sarcoma Cancer Research at: curesarcoma.org