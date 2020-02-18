Violet R. Lutz, 87, Sauk Rapids

March 27, 1932 - February 12, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Violet R. Lutz, age 87, who passed away on Wednesday at The Glenn Memory Care in Buffalo. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Violet was born March 27, 1932 in St. Cloud to Leo & Rose (Gerads) Muellner. She married Roman Lutz on January 15, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Together they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. They moved to Alaska for six years in 1951 before spending the rest of their lives in the Sauk Rapids area. Violet was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Augustine Christian Women, and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed knick knacks, animals, plants, ice cream, greeting cards, and celebrating Christmas. Violet never took anything for granted and would give the shirt off her back for anyone. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Larry (Yvonne) Lutz of Minnetonka, Dennis (Kathy) Lutz of Sauk Rapids, John (Karen) Lutz of Woodstock, GA, Mark (Julie) Lutz of Green River, WY, Kathy Lutz Kampa of Watertown and Carol (Orville) Peters of Buffalo; sisters, Joann Markfort, Evelyn (Dave) Pflipsen, and Geraldine (Kenneth) Whithworth; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren with one on the way; daughter-in-law, Linda Warner of Maplewood; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roman on February 4, 2019; son, David Lutz; sisters, Lorraine Muellner and Donna Rassier; and brothers, Leo and Roger Muellner.