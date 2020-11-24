Violet E. Eickenbrock, 90, Sartell

September 2, 1930 - November 18, 2020

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Violet E. Eickenbrock, age 90, of Sartell who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Violet was born September 2, 1930 in Calvin, ND to Earl & Pearl (Weiner) Towers. She married Edward Fohr in December 1950 and he died in June 1975. She then married Victor Eickenbrock in Langdon, ND and he died in 1985. Violet was a homemaker and also sold Avon products for many years. She was very proud of driving and working with disabled children as a PERA.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Paul) Levchak of Bismark, ND, Michelle (Charles) Wurzbacher of Sartell, Jason “Jay” Fohr of Rochester; grandson, Luke Wurzbacher; sister, Doris Ryan of Langdon, ND and brother, Daryl (Judy) Towers of Salem, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; husbands, Edward and Victor; sons, Larry and Bradley Fohr.