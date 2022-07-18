Vintage Bike Show Planned for Saturday in Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- You can bring your old bike to Holdingford this weekend for a Vintage Bike Show.

Art in Motion and the Cycling Museum of Minnesota are co-hosting the event from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the judging taking place at noon.

The categories include oldest bicycle, biggest 'wow' factor, best reconditioned, the bicycle 'I want most', best paint job, and best in show.

Bike shops and other organizations have also been invited to have a booth at the event and promote their work.

