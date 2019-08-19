Vikings Sneak Past Seattle Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-19 Sunday night at US Bank Stadium in their second of four preseason games. The Vikings are now 2-0 on the exhibition schedule.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 6/8 passes with no touchdowns or interceptions in his limited time on the field, while backups Sean Mannion finished 11/14 with a touchdown and Kyle Sloter went 11/13 with a touchdown.

Mike Boone got a majority of the work at running back for the Vikings, finishing with 66 yards on 21 carries. Rookie Alexander Mattison ran ten times for 41 yards.

The Vikings will host the Arizona Cardinals Saturday afternoon at US Bank Stadium.