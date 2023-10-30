Vikings Confirm Cousins is Done for the Season

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the news after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak.

The Vikings said the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear.

The 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his right leg.