Vikings: 30K Tickets Already Sold for New Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings say ticket sales for the new stadium are moving at a brisk pace.

The Vikings announced Monday that they have sold 30,000 season tickets in the nine months since they went on sale for the new stadium, which is currently under construction. The sales have already brought in more than $80 million in seat license fees, far ahead of the internal goal of $37 million for 2014.

The Vikings have also sold 75 of the 131 suites that will be available in the stadium.

To this point, only existing season-ticket holders have been eligible to purchase season tickets in the new stadium. Sales to the general public are scheduled to begin in March.

The stadium is scheduled to open in 2016.