Victoria “Vicki” I. Angstman, 85, Princeton

September 16, 1937 - October 20, 2022

Victoria Ilean (Curtis) Angstman, age 85, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2022, after several years of declining health.

Vicki was born September 16, 1937, in Isanti, Minnesota to Victor and Irene (Heckenlaible) Curtis. The eldest of five children, she graduated from Cambridge High School in 1955. On October 1, 1955, Vicki married Roger Angstman. The couple was blessed with four sons. Together they raised their family on the family farm southwest of Princeton.

Vicki was an exceptional decorator, seamstress and consummate cook. The holidays (especially Christmas) were always a special event. Vicki completed her college degree just as she and Roger were becoming empty-nesters. She taught first grade for many years at Zimmerman Elementary School before retirement.

Events special to Vicki included: gatherings at her parent’s cabin at Big Sandy Lake, family reunions, gardening, hosting fall hunting camp for Roger, the boys and extended family, and of course, caring for her many grandchildren. Vicki was a regular at the many sporting and extra-curricular activities of her children and grandchildren.

Vicki was proud to exercise her civic duty as an election judge for Blue Hill Township for many years. Vicki and Roger were long time members of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Princeton, where she held several positions including Sunday School teacher. Even with her declining health, she considered her participation at Bethany a blessing.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Irene, and her husband of 53 years, Roger. Her son, Dr. Gregory Angstman, recently passed away in July 2022.

Vicki is survived by three sons, Dr. Kurt (Mary) Angstman, Paul (Dr. Lisa) Angstman, Mark (Cindy) Angstman and daughter-in-law, Julianne Angstman. She had 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her siblings, Barbara Stein of Ham Lake, Frank (Kathy) Curtis of Princeton, Judy Maertz of Anaheim, CA and Steven (Caprice) Curtis of Summerville, SC.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with a brief prayer service at 7 p.m. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 28, at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Interment immediately following at Baldwin Township Cemetery. The church will provide a luncheon after the service.