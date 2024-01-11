Victor H. Grell II, 72, St. Cloud

October 1, 1951 - January 8, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral for Victor H. Grell II, age 72 of St. Cloud who passed away on January 8, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. JohnPaul Igbokwe will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Victor was born on October 1, 1951 to Victor Sr. and Bridget (Frazer) Grell in St. Cloud. After high school Victor proudly served his country in the Navy. After his service he went to St. Cloud State University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree. For most of his life Victor worked at Triple Crown Gaming. He married the love of his life Doris Oltz on May 13, 2000 in St. Cloud. Victor loved to golf, watch sports, traveling the world, and seeing his grandchildren play at their sporting events. He was a member of the Eagles and St. Mary’s Cathedral. He always made a genuine connection to the people he met. Victor loved to spend time with his family. He will be remembered for his kind, loving and generous nature. Victor was an amazing husband, step-father, and grandfather. He was a bright light in so many lives and will be missed dearly.

Victor is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Doris Grell; step-daughters, Jennifer (Andy) Hemminger of Mound City, KS and Mellissa (Carl) Turner of Farmington; siblings, Nona Terrahe, Sandra Neutzling, Elizabeth Bloom, Jon Grell, and Joyce Donabauer; grandsons, Jackson and Austin Turner.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles Grell.