Vicki Lee Cox, 62, Becker

October 3, 1958 - May 17, 2021

Vicki Lee Cox, 62, of Becker, Minnesota left this side of Heaven, to join her son, Spencer, on Monday, May 17, 2021; and God could not have gained a more faithful servant. She was the gift he knew we needed, with a wisdom that was deep and pure.

Mom didn’t play chess, but if she had she would have been a master. Life was her chess board and our family members were her pieces. She would move us in ways that may not have made sense at the time, but always seemed to fall into place later in life. God built her to be a mother, and he made her flawless. Her love was relentless, even if it seemed hard sometimes; but it made us strong. Mom was humble in everything, but proud of her family. She taught us what love was by serving others first. She gave herself in all things, constantly available, and enjoyed using her talents to bless those around her. We knew we could always go to her for the best advice, because she wouldn’t pussyfoot around… Mom just didn’t know how. For those who know our parents, you know Dad is a consummate joker, and prankster, so Mom said it was her duty to always tell the truth or else we would never know what to believe. This served us well. She always knew everything, and if she didn’t, she knew how to figure it out, effortlessly. Mom never played good cop/ bad cop, in fact, she would interrogate you without you even knowing it. Her powers of deduction rivaled Sherlock Holmes, and it was marvelous to behold. We never got away with anything, did we Dad?

Vicki leaves behind her loving husband of 42 years, Russell Cox; as well as five of her children, Macoy (Nicole) Cox, Jena (Kent) Backes, Casey (Kyle) Kosloske, Riley (Sam) Tschida, and Logan Cox; and her twelve + grandchildren. She is also survived by her parents, Louis and Shirley Dosh; her brother, David (Julie) Dosh, and sister, Leslie Ansley. She was preceded in death by her son, Spencer Cox; her grandmother, Judy Secord; our Grandpa Harold Cox, Sr.; and our little cousin Jayci Wilson.

Mom, you were our True North; the one we always went to, to find our way home. Thank you for showing us how to love. You made us tenacious, and taught us what was important. We will cherish all of the lessons, and will miss your wisdom. Every. Single. Day. We love you with everything that we have.

Please join us to celebrate the lives of both Vicki, and her son, Spencer on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Becker Baptist Church 11951 Hancock St Becker, MN 55308. The visitation will begin at 3:00pm, and their celebration of life will take place at 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

For more information on our brother and mother’s journey you can read about them on caring bridge at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/spencercox