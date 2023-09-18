Vicki F. Lange, 74, Sartell

August 15, 1949 - September 12, 2023

On September 12th at 10:30 PM an angel on earth became a heavenly angel as Vicki (Katzenmeyer) Lange of Sartell, aged 74, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Vicki was born on August 15, 1949 in Hutchinson to Vernon and Irma (Sieg) Katzenmeyer. Vicki was the eldest of three and showed a talent for cooking, canning and sewing. After she graduated high school she worked at 3M, and later at the local fabric store, and as a seamstress. Vicki was married, had two daughters, and divorced. She went on to marry Mark Lange in 1975 and they welcomed daughter Faye in 1982. Vicki excelled as a mother and homemaker as she quit her job to focus on the home. She always put others first and would never complain. She remained open to trying new things including dance classes, drumming, rock and roll, etc. Always sweet and kind with seldom a complaint, she was truly a joy to know and inspired many.

Vicki is survived by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service celebrating Vicki’s life will be held at a later date.

To honor Vicki - please do a random act of kindness for someone today. Something as small as a smile or as big as paying it forward. Thank you.