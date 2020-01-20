Vex Robotics in St. Cloud January 30 [PODCAST]

Vex Robotics is growing in popularity in middle and high schools in Minnesota. St. Cloud will hosting a Vec Robotics tournament January 30-February 1 at Rivers Edge Convention. Teams from middle and high schools, boy scout troops and 4H groups will be participating. I talked with Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, and Aaron Barker, St. Cloud Tech and Community Ccollege Energy & Electronics Director and State Vex Robotics Coordinator, joined me on WJON today. Listen below.

Students compete in building robots and push themselves against the competition. Each entry will be judged. Learn more about the event.