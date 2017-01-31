Vernie Carl Dahl, Jr, 83, St. Joseph
October 14, 1933 - January 29, 2017
A Memorial Service will be at 11AM, Friday, February 3, 2017 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud for Vernie Carl Dahl, Jr, age 83 of St. Joseph who died Sunday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Dave Nelson will officiate. Friends and family may gather from 10AM – 11AM also Friday morning at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Vernie was born in Albert Lea to Vernie and Adah (Dyrdahl) Dahl, Sr. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was a deep sea diver and proudly proclaimed that the Navy was his first love. Vernie married Bernita Stern on January 18, 1957 at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. The couple lived in Albert Lea and Coon Rapids prior to moving to the St. Cloud area in 1991. He was employed for 30 years as a plumber for Honeywell in the Twin Cities retiring in October 1991. Vernie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, a life member of the Coon Rapids VFW 9625, a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Post 328 and a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder group member. He enjoyed cooking and he made bouja at the Coon Rapids VFW annual bouja using his own kettle, camping and snowmobiling. There was nothing he could not “do”; making his own house boat that their family enjoyed on Rush Lake for many summers. He had an intelligent sense of humor and the advice that he gave was priceless.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bernita, children, Cindy (Steve) Larson of Coon Rapids, Jayme (Arthur) Bohm of St. Cloud, Karen (Dave) Steinke of Blaine and Vernie (Heather) III of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Rob and Reed Larson, Kari (Ben) Deggendorf, Ryan (Stevie) Hammond, Randy (Laura) Hammond, Leah (Jason) Ryan, David (fiancée, Roxanne Kroschel) Steinke, Mariah Steinke, Jarrid Dahl and Kayla Dahl; step- grandsons, Brett and Brady Jackels; great-grandchildren, Emily and Owen Hammond, Chase and Grace Hammond, Michael Nelson, Joe and Autumn Ryan and Jack Deggendorf; sisters and brothers, Carmen Henkelman of Texas, Duane (Phyllis) Dahl of Lake Havasu, AZ, Sanford (Ileen) Dahl of Coon Rapids, Sandra Sorensen of Pompano Beach, FL; multiple nieces and nephews and his special buddy, his black lab “Rambo”.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Andres and Arden; sisters, Virginia Blizzard, Cheryl Johnson, Eunice Russel.
Vernie’s family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Building 51-2.