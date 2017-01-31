Vernie Carl Dahl, Jr, 83, St. Joseph

October 14, 1933 - January 29, 2017

Vernie was born in Albert Lea to Vernie and Adah (Dyrdahl) Dahl, Sr. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was a deep sea diver and proudly proclaimed that the Navy was his first love. Vernie married Bernita Stern on January 18, 1957 at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. The couple lived in Albert Lea and Coon Rapids prior to moving to the St. Cloud area in 1991. He was employed for 30 years as a plumber for Honeywell in the Twin Cities retiring in October 1991. Vernie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, a life member of the Coon Rapids VFW 9625, a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Post 328 and a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder group member. He enjoyed cooking and he made bouja at the Coon Rapids VFW annual bouja using his own kettle, camping and snowmobiling. There was nothing he could not “do”; making his own house boat that their family enjoyed on Rush Lake for many summers. He had an intelligent sense of humor and the advice that he gave was priceless.