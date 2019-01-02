Verne F. Rech, 89, Sauk Rapids

April 9, 1929 - January 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 5, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Verne F. Rech, age 89, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Verne was born April 9, 1929 in Anoka to Raymond & Adeline (Duerr) Rech. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Verne married Phyllis Durand on June 9, 1951 at St. Charles Church in St. Anthony and Phyllis passed away on Jan. 2, 2000. He married Marie Wollak on Nov. 14, 2003 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Verne worked for Cornielus in Anoka for 15 years and for Honeywell for 29 years, retiring in 1990. He also drove school bus for 11 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Verne enjoyed playing cards, especially 500, 13, “crazy games”, and cribbage. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time at the lake home on Boy Lake in Longville, and taking kids on field trips as a bus driver. Verne was loving, kind, compassionate, stubborn and funny. He was the ultimate craftsman and machinist, very detailed and precise.

Survivors include his wife, Marie of Sartell; children, Kathleen (Steve) Linder of Ramsey, David (Sally) Rech of Brooklyn Park, Cheryl (Alan) Knaus of Ramsey, Linda (Scott) Linder of East Bethel, and Timothy Rech (Mary Rustand) of Seattle, WA; eight stepchildren, ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Verne was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Phyllis; brother, Richard Rech; and sister, Darlene Williams.