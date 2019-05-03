Verna M. Sende, 79, Princeton

November 7, 1939 - May 1, 2019

Memorial Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 12352 55th Street, Princeton, MN, at 11 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019, for Verna M. Sende who passed away peacefully at Sterling Pointe Senior Living surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Church on Monday. Inurnment will be in West Branch Cemetery, Long Siding, MN.

Verna was born to the late Vernon and Gladys (Hunter) Black on November 7, 1939, in Flandreau, South Dakota. She was married to Phillip James Sende on January 12, 1958, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Princeton. After graduating high school, Verna began her career as a factory worker for Hoffman Engineering, where she worked for over twenty years. Verna enjoyed many things in life, including spending time with friends, dancing, and going to the casino. She was an avid reader and would also put puzzles together for fun. Verna walked strongly in her faith as a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the women’s VFW Auxiliary in Princeton. Above all else, Verna loved her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Verna is survived by her children, Kim (Ron) Meyer, Kathy (Bruce) Kelidon, Greg (Tammy) Sende, Mike Sende, and Tanya (Stan) Larson; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and sisters, Myra Lueke and Carol Kiffmeyer. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Phillip.