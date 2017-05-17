Vera Mae Noggle, 94, Sauk Rapids

May 14, 1923 - May 16, 2017

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Vera Mae Noggle, 94 of Sauk Rapids, who died on Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Friends and relatives may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Vera was born on May 14, 1923 in St. Cloud to Gordon and Cecilia (Schweitzer) Utz. She married Forrest G. Noggle on June 29, 1946 at First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud. She was employed at Boeing Aircraft in Kansas City, KS during World War II as a Rosie the Riveter. Vera came back to Minnesota in 1946 and lived in St. Cloud until 1950 when she moved to Sauk Rapids. She worked at Fingerhut until she retired in 1985.

Vera did various volunteer work at Good Shepherd, Country Manor, St. Benedict Village, Benton County Health, Women’s Guild, R.S.V.P., VA Hospital, Whitney Senior Center Dining Room and Wood Block Room and was a Boy Scout Leader. Vera also did some volunteering babysitting. She babysat for young mothers while they took a class at Salem Lutheran Church, babysat at the St. Cloud Hospital and also babysat for a boy named Kenny who was handicapped. Vera was a life member of VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary, MCOA 62, sang for the St. Cloud Fun Singers for 22 years, was a member of Sauk Rapids Senior Citizens and was awarded Benton County Queen in 1993 at the State Fair. Vera received the Remarkable People Award in 1989 and was on channel 4 news. Vera was President of the Missionary Circle at Alliance Church, VFW Auxiliary and the St. Cloud Fun Singers. Also, Vera started in 1994 making mittens and hats for Toys for Tots making about 200 pairs each year. Believe it or not this is just a summary of Vera’s accomplishments. She never stopped thinking of others and was always willing to help another person out.