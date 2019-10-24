Venessa Rose Salinas, 40, Sauk Rapids

April 17, 1979 - October 23, 2019

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Venessa Rose Salinas, age 40, passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community Hospice Center, after a long bout with multiple myeloma. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Nessa was born on April 17th, 1979, in St. Louis Park, MN to Vicky McNulty & Gary Hartin. She attended various schools growing up, but spent her high school years in Pelican Rapids, MN. She would end up meeting the love of her life during this time in Pelican. After dating for a few years they officially devoted themselves to each other and were married in Fergus Falls in February 2000. Joel and Ness bought their first home in Pelican and started raising a family there. After their first two sons were born, Joel Jr. & Gonzalo, they resettled in St. Cloud. After moving they wanted to try for a girl…and a third boy was born, Orlando. As the story goes, they tried again for a girl…and a fourth boy was born, Anthony. They decided to go for bust and try for a girl one last time…and Isabella was born and they closed down shop!

During the family boom in St. Cloud, Ness found her passion in helping/comforting others and worked as a CNA. She would continue this passion into furthering her education, attending Rasmussen College for her CMA. Unfortunately, the timing of her cancer interfered with her completing her last clinicals before obtaining her degree. Rasmussen College was kind enough to grant her an honorary degree and held a small ceremony for her at the hospice center. Ness was elated to receive her degree and we were all so proud of her getting to the finish line of her program while fighting for her life. She is certainly one of the strongest women I've ever met.

Venessa enjoyed DIYing, decorating, gardening, shopping and everything pertaining to her family. She loved life and had the character to fill the silence and bring joy to everyone she was around. She loved boxing and watching the fights with her hubby and friends. Ness enjoyed watching her kids in sports and plays, choirs and band, she was extremely proud of everything they did. Christmas time was her favorite, and she loved spending time with the family during the holidays.

Life will not be the same after the loss of our wonderful wife/sister/mother/aunt/daughter/best friend. We will find solace in her memory and the love she gave us during our lifetime. She will continue on in spirit, watching over her beautiful family from above, and living on with us in our hearts and minds. We love you Ness.

Venessa is survived by her husband Joel, kids Joel Jr (18), Gonzalo (17), Orlando (14), Anthony (12) and Isabella "Belly" (8), Siblings Joshua Hartin of Pasadena MD, Adrian McNulty of Minneapolis MN, Daniel McNulty (Heather) of Burnsville MN, Stacia Ortiz (Gabriel) of Medford MN, multiple nieces and nephews, cousins and loved ones. Venessa Is proceeded in death by her mother Vicky McNulty, Mother-In-Law Maria Guadalupe Salinas, Grandparents Leo "Blair" and Dorothy McNulty and aunt Linda Cooper.