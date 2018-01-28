Valerian “Chub” A. Schwinghammer, 88, Avon

July 20, 1929 - January 25, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany for Valerian “Chub” Anthony Schwinghammer, age 88 of Avon who died on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Rev. Julius Beckermann will officiate and entombment will be in Seven Dolors Parish Mausoleum. Friends and relatives may call from 4-8 PM on Sunday, January 28, 2018 and also one hour prior to the services on Monday all at the church. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Chub was born July 20, 1929 in Albany, Minnesota to Joseph and Katherine (Feneis) Schwinghammer. Chub married Estelle (Thelen) on August 26, 1950 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. Chub farmed in the Albany area on the family’s century farm. Chub also was employed as a machinist with the Wyman Corporation in St. Cloud for 15 years retiring in 1995. Chub was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and the Catholic Aid Association. Chub enjoyed buying and restoring repairable cars, dancing and the theatre. His wife, Estelle and family were his number one priority. Chub and Estelle traveled extensively. Chub loved Two River Lake and socializing driving his golf cart throughout the neighborhood. “Life is Good.”

Chub is survived by his wife of 67 years, Estelle; children, Sherry Frederick of St. Louis Park, daughter-in-law, Anita Schwinghammer of Grey Eagle, Judy (Mark) Gileczek of Bloomington, Connie Larson of Oak Grove, Jackie (Ed) Atkinson of Freeport and Larry (Shelly) of Albany; sister, Catherine Davis of Detroit Lakes; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.