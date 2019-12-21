Valeria M. Whitworth, 97, Waite Park

November 16, 1922 - December 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Valeria M. Whitworth, age 97, of Waite Park, who died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. The Rev. Thomas Knobloch will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Valeria was born November 16, 1922 in Lake Henry to Michael & Apollonia (Utsch) Jaeger. She married Hamon Glass, 5 children were born to this union and they later divorced. Valeria then married W.T. Whitworth. The couple lived in LaPorte, IN where she was employed at the Kingsley Furniture Factory, retiring in 1983. She moved to the St. Cloud area in 1994 where she was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and St. Anthony’s Christian Women.

Valeria loved to garden, was a great cook and really good storyteller.

Survivors include her children, Dale (Kathy) Glass of Avon, Eugene (Judy) Glass of Freeport, Debra Griffin of Madison, AL, Linda Lesley of St. Pete’s Beach, FL; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hamon Glass and W.T. Whitworth in 1991; son, Stanley Hamon Glass; and brother, Cyrenius “Cy” Jaeger.