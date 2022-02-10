USA Men’s Hockey Routs China 8-0

BEJING, CHINA -- Sean Farrell had three goals and two assists to help the U.S. rout China 8-0 in the host country's Olympic men's hockey debut.

Noah Cates, Brendan Brisson, Brian O'Neill, Ben Meyers and Matty Beniers also scored for the Americans.

Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso made 29 saves.

Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6 Getty Images loading...

St. Cloud state defenseman Nick Perbix finished the game with a plus one. He had three shots on goal in a total of 12.20 minutes of playing time.

U.S.-born Jeremy Smith kept it close for China for the first half of the game before the talent disparity showed through.

Seven of the eight U.S. goals were scored by players currently in college.

The next preliminary round game for Team USA is Friday night at 10:10 p.m. central time versus Canada.