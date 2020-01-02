Update: Two More Arrested in Fatal Downtown Stabbing

ST. CLOUD -- Two men wanted for their alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing in downtown St. Cloud have been arrested.

St. Cloud police say 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of St. Cloud and 28-year-old Lawrence Johnson of St. Cloud were located at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday and arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department. Both were taken to the Hennepin County Jail and then transported to the Stearns County Jail.

A third man, 27-year-old Bryant Stephenson of St. Cloud, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

The three men are accused of assaulting 29-year-old Unity McGill of St. Cloud inside the Red Carpet Nightclub at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to court documents, the three suspects were removed from the bar after a fight with another man at about 1:00 a.m. At some point the re-entered the bar and approached McGill on the dance floor.

McGill was stabbed several times and later died at St. Cloud Hospital.