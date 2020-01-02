Update: Two More Arrested in Fatal Downtown Stabbing

Christopher Johnson, Lawrence Johnson

ST. CLOUD -- Two men wanted for their alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing in downtown St. Cloud have been arrested.

St. Cloud police say 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of St. Cloud and 28-year-old Lawrence Johnson of St. Cloud were located at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday and arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department.  Both were taken to the Hennepin County Jail and then transported to the Stearns County Jail.

A third man, 27-year-old Bryant Stephenson of St. Cloud, was arrested on Tuesday.  He was charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

The three men are accused of assaulting 29-year-old Unity McGill of St. Cloud inside the Red Carpet Nightclub at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to court documents, the three suspects were removed from the bar after a fight with another man at about 1:00 a.m.  At some point the re-entered the bar and approached McGill on the dance floor.

McGill was stabbed several times and later died at St. Cloud Hospital.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top