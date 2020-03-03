Update: Sheriff Releases Names in Deadly Silver Lake Incident

SILVER LAKE -- More information is being released on the shooting east of Silver Lake Sunday.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office identifies the shooting victim as 54-year-old Bruce Lamott. He was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis and as of Monday, was listed in satisfactory condition.

The Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Carrie Lamott was found in the house dead from self-inflicted wounds.

Authorities were called to a report of a shooting at a residence on 207th Street at 11:17 Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bruce Lamott was able to escape the home after being shot and had his elderly father with him. The father was not injured.

Carrie LaMott's body was later found in a bathtub with knife wounds that were characterized as self-inflicted.

Officials did not say what led to the violence.

At the time of her death, Carrie LaMott was a special education paraprofessional in the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District.

The couple had two adult sons and five grandchildren.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.