UPDATE: One Taken to Hospital After 5 Vehicles Crash on 94

ST. MICHAEL -- A North Dakota man was brought to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash on I-94 East near St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, traffic was stopped on 94, when a car driven by 24-year-old Ryan Smith of Minneapolis rear-ended an SUV. The patrol says this started a chain reaction, involving five vehicles.

Only one person was brought to the hospital, 72-year-old Dale Lagodinski of Wahpeton, North Dakota was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was treated as a result of the crash.

The patrol shut down a lane of I-94 for a few hours to investigate.