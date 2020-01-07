Update: Hutchinson Boy Charged in Walmart Fire

HUTCHINSON -- One of the Hutchinson boys taken into custody in connection with the fire at the Hutchinson Walmart on Sunday has been formally charged.

Police say one of the 13-year-old boys has been charged with two felony counts of 1st-degree arson. The first count related to a building fire, the second related to using a combustible/flammable material.

Charges are still possible against the other 13-year-old second suspect.

Hutchinson Police say the fire was started in the men’s clothing department using an accelerant taken from another part of the store.

The State Fire Marshall estimated the damage to be between $1-million and $2-million, mostly caused by smoke and water.

Walmart officials say the store will remain closed until further notice and they will post updates on their Facebook page.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.