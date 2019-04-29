UPDATE: Howard Lake Man Arrested in Northeast St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Police say the suspect who shot another man in the head early last week has been arrested.

Nineteen-year-old Julian Hill of Howard Lake was arrested around 11:00 a.m. Monday in Howard Lake. He was taken to the Benton County Jail where he faces charges of 2nd degree assault and reckless discharge of a gun.

Police were called to the 400 Block of Wilson Avenue Northeast last Tuesday night , on a report of gunshots being fired in the alley.

A 25-year-old victim was found about two block away from the scene with a gunshot wound to the head and injuries consistent with being in a fight.

Police say the victim remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.