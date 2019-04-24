St. Cloud Police Investigating Fight Which Leaves One Man Shot

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are investigating a fight in Northeast St. Cloud, which resulted in one man being shot.

The incident happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in an alley between Wilson and 5th Avenue northeast. When officers arrived they found a handgun and packages of a controlled substance on the ground, however no one was in the area.

Police set up a perimeter and used a drone and police dog to find a 25-year-old St. Cloud man about two blocks away from the scene. Authorities say he had a gunshot wound to his head and injuries consistent with having been in a fight.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say there were several other people in the area where the victim was found, however they provided limited information on what happened.

The case remains active and police says this does not appear to be a random incident.