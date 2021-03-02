WADENA -- Authorities have identified the two men who died during an officer-involved shooting Saturday night near Wadena.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the men as 42-year-old David Savela and 36-year-old Shannon Savela, both of Sebeka. The brothers died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Wadena County Deputy Troy Mayor attempted to pull over David Savela's vehicle for speeding shortly before 9:00 p.m. A struggle happened between the deputy and Savela.

A second vehicle, driven by Shannon Savela, then came to the scene, followed by officer Jason Worm from the Sebeka Police Department.

The struggle continued when Shannon Savela moved to the passenger side of Deputy Mayer's squad and began shooting, striking both Mayer and Worm.

Authorities say Mayer and Worm retreated, at which point David stood up an pointed his gun. Officer Worm then shot both brothers.

Both officers are on standard administrative leave. The BCA investigation into this incident is ongoing.