UPDATE: Arrest Made In Dassel Shooting

DASSEL (WJON News) -- An arrest has been made and the victim identified in a Dassel Township shooting death. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 35-year-old Bryan Demarais of Dassel on 2nd-degree homicide charges.

He is being held in the Meeker County Jail and will make his first court appearance on Tuesday. Just after 10:00 a.m. on December 28th, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting at the 22000 block of 713 Avenue in Dassel Township. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Kayla Damarais of Dassel dead in the home from multiple gunshot wounds, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

The two children at home at the time of the shooting were not hurt and are in protective custody. Bryan and Kayla Demarais were married, and the investigation is ongoing.

