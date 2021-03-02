Update: 2nd Man Arrested in Connection to Meeker County Murder

GROVE CITY -- Authorities have arrested a second man allegedly involved in the deadly shooting on Friday in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Christian Brown of Hutchinson was arrested just before 10:00 Monday night. The Sheriff says Brown is believed to be the gunman who shot 42-year-old Devon Remmel of Grove City.

On Sunday 23-year-old Byron Jackson of Hutchinson was arrested.

Authorities say Remmel was shot during a confrontation between multiple people and died at the scene.

With the arrests of Brown and Jackson, the sheriff believes the two people directly involved with the fatal shooting are now both in custody.

Get our free mobile app