University of Minnesota Offers Unique Classes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- University of Minnesota officials hope to engage community members through a unique array of course offerings, including the physics of superheroes, obscure red wines and the forgotten gods of Scandinavia.

The courses are part of the LearningLife program in the College of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Program Director Anastasia Faunce says the program aims to highlight "the knowledge, resources, and everything that goes on in the university."

The program features more than 70 courses, seminars and one-day immersions with varying fees. The courses are led by faculty members who have special interests outside their fields.

Faunce says most student participants are community members. She says the program has some regular members who will bring their children or grandchildren to events.