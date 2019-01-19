FOLEY -- Two teenagers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Foley on Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. near Highway 25 and Glen Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Glen Street, stopped at the stop sign and entered the intersection where it was hit by a pickup truck going south on Highway 25.

The passenger in the car, 17-year-old Shelby Linn of Sauk Rapids, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 59-year-old Robert Rothfork of Foley, was not hurt.