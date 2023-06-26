Two Teen Girls Hurt in Morrison County Golf Cart Crash

SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt in a Sunday evening golf cart crash. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. in Morrison County's Scandia Valley Township north of Cushing.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office says a 15-year-old girl from Savage was driving the golf cart on Scandia Forest Trail when she turned too sharply and rolled.

The driver and her 14-year-old passenger were both taken to Staples Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Their condition is unknown.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.