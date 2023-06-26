Two Teen Girls Hurt in Morrison County Golf Cart Crash

Two Teen Girls Hurt in Morrison County Golf Cart Crash

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt in a Sunday evening golf cart crash. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. in Morrison County's Scandia Valley Township north of Cushing.

The sheriff's office says a 15-year-old girl from Savage was driving the golf cart on Scandia Forest Trail when she turned too sharply and rolled.

The driver and her 14-year-old passenger were both taken to Staples Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Their condition is unknown.

 

 

