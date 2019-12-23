Two Taken to Hospital After Crash in Morrison County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FLENSBURG -- Two people were taken to the hospital after crash in Morrison County over the weekend.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday just south of Flensburg, in Culdrum Township.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 33-year-old Richard Schneider, of Little Falls, was heading south on Dove Road when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and hit a power pole.

Schneider and his passenger, 51-year-old Gayl Tschida of Little Falls, were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Filed Under: Crash, morrison county
Categories: State/Regional News
