ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District will be looking for two new Stearns County judges in the coming months.

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced the retirements of Judge Frank Kundrat and Judge John Scherer.

Both of the open seats will be chambered in St. Cloud.

Applications are due on February 18th and interviews are tentatively scheduled to begin on March 9th.

