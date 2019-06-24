Stearns County Prosecutor Appointed to Judgeship

ST. CLOUD -- A senior attorney in the Stearns County Attorney's Office is leaving to become a judge.

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Matthew Engleking to fill a vacancy in Stearns County. Engelking will be chambered in St. Cloud and replaces Judge Frederick Grunke who is retiring.

Engelking primarily handled child abuse and sexual assault cases in the Stearns County Attorney's Office. He has extensive trial experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor.