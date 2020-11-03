Two Sartell Elementary Schools to Move to Distance Learning

SARTELL -- Two Sartell elementary schools will shift to distance learning.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says starting Thursday students at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center and Pine Meadow Primary School will move to distance learning.

Schwiebert says the move is due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

We've had a number of staff members who have been exposed to COVID-19 and we're out of available substitutes for people to come in and teach. We are not able to continue to provide the type of education that we would like in those buildings, so it will be distance learning for at least two weeks.

In order to prepare for the transition, Schwiebert says there will be no school for PreK-2nd grade students Wednesday.

Distance Learning for Oak Ridge and Pine Meadow students will run until November 18th.

Students in grades 3rd-12th will remain in a hybrid learning model.

Schwiebert says they know how difficult this is for families and the decision was not made lightly.