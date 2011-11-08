Two People Hurt in 3-Vehicle Crash

ST. CLOUD - Two people were hurt in a three vehicle crash.

St. Cloud police say the incident happened at the intersection of 8th Street North and 44th Avenue North at about 3:00 p.m. yesterday (Monday).

Involved in the crash were 67-year-old Jackie Roland of Sauk Rapids, 77-year-old Jean Skumautz of Waite Park, and Julie Barthelemy of Sauk Rapids. Roland's vehicle rolled.

Roland and Skumautz were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Roland was given a ticket for a stoplight violation.