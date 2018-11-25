Two People Hospitalized in Single-Vehicle Crash

FOLEY-- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Foley on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 23 by County Road 6 just before 12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pick-up truck was going west on Highway 23 when it veered right, crossed the eastbound lanes and went into the ditch. The truck hit the field approach, went into the air, struck a tree, and came to rest after spinning out 180 degrees.

The driver of the truck, 77-year-old Andrew Nissen of Mora, and his passenger, 77-year-old Kay Levasseur of White Bear Lake, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.