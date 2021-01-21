Two People Fatally Shot in St. Paul

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Two people are dead in a shooting in St. Paul. Officers responded to 911 calls that came in about the shooting the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police found two men with multiple gunshot wounds lying on a sidewalk. First responders rushed the men to Regions Hospital where one man died short time later and the other about two hours later.

Officers used a police dog to track a suspect or suspects, but no one has been arrested.

Investigators are combing the neighborhood looking for security surveillance video that might help them solve the case.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app