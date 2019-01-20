Two Elk River residents killed in I-40 Rollover in New Mexico

CLINES CORNERS, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico State Police say two Minnesota residents have been killed in a rollover crash.

They say 64-year-old Duane George and 61-year-old Patricia George , both of Elk River, were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's accident west of the unincorporated community of Clines Corners.

State Police didn't immediately say if the two people killed were married or related otherwise.

They say the truck hauling a travel trailer was being driven by Duane George around 10 a.m. on Interstate 40 in New Mexico's Torrance County.

State Police say the truck was in the process of passing a car when it rolled for an unknown reason.

They say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the accident and the two victims were wearing seat belts.