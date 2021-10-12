Two Men Sentenced for Meth Distribution Near Alexandria

ST. PAUL – Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution ring in greater Minnesota.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Jonathan Listrom, of Circle Pines, conspired with 53-year-old Steven Johnson, of Glenwood, to sell methamphetamine in the Alexandria area.

On August 25, 2019, police arrested Johnson in Alexandria on an outstanding warrant and found 240 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

On August 27, 2019, police arrested Listrom in Alexandria with 886 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine that he intended to distribute to Johnson.

On January 23, 2020, Listrom was arrested again with approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine.

Listrom pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on October 6, to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

