Two Men Guilty in Kidnapping, Slaying of Minneapolis Realtor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A jury has convicted two men in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were found guilty in Hennepin County District Court on Friday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Monique Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped, and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on Dec. 31, 2019.

Berry and Davis are the first of five suspects charged in the case to go to trial.

