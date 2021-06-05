Two Men Guilty in Kidnapping, Slaying of Minneapolis Realtor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A jury has convicted two men in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota.
Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were found guilty in Hennepin County District Court on Friday.
Prosecutors said 28-year-old Monique Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped, and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on Dec. 31, 2019.
Berry and Davis are the first of five suspects charged in the case to go to trial.
