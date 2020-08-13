Two Jailed in Large Drug Bust in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Two people from Litchfield are in the Meeker County Jail after a drug bust Wednesday.

Members of the Drug and Gang Task Force used a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Armstrong Avenue South. Authorities say they found about 11-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine, more than nine pounds of marijuana and over $72,000 in cash.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman. Their names have not been released at this time.

Authorities say the methamphetamine alone is worth more than $150,000 on the street.