Gang Task Force Arrests Two in Litchfield Drug Bust

LITCHFIELD -- Two people were jailed in a Litchfield drug bust Wednesday.

Members of a gang task force coordinated out of the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Terrace View Drive. Officers uncovered more than a pound of methamphetamine, nearly six ounces of marijuana, several prescription pills and more than $1,000 in cash.

A 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were taken into custody. Their names have not been released and officers expect to make additional arrests in the case.

Litchfield Police and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office assisted in the raid.