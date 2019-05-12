Two Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Sherburne County Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. along Highway 169 near 239th Avenue Northwest near Zimmerman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Krista Johnson, of Mound, was heading south on Highway 169 when she went off the road and hit multiple trees.

Johnson was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 26-year-old Taylor Janke of New Ulm, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

