Two Hurt in Crash Near St. Michael

ST. MICHEAL -- Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 241 and O'Day Avenue Northeast in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Ricky Saengsouvanh of Buffalo was heading east on Highway 241, attempting to make a left turn on O'Day Avenue, when he was hit by another vehicle heading west.

Saengsouvanh was taken to Allina Hospital in Buffalo with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 34-year-old Tracy Kocik of St. Michael, was taken to North Memorial Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app