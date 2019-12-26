Two Hurt in Crash Near St. Michael

ST. MICHEAL -- Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 241 and O'Day Avenue Northeast in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Ricky Saengsouvanh of Buffalo was heading east on Highway 241, attempting to make a left turn on O'Day Avenue, when he was hit by another vehicle heading west.

Saengsouvanh was taken to Allina Hospital in Buffalo with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 34-year-old Tracy Kocik of St. Michael, was taken to North Memorial Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, St. Michael, wright county
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top