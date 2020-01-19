Two Hurt in Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two people are hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. along I-94 at 120th Street in Monticello Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Mazda CX9, driven by 20-year-old Brittany Ferguson of Isanti, and a Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 40-year-old Robyn McQuillian of St. Cloud, were traveling east on I-94 near 120th St.

Authorities say Ferguson rear ended McQuillian's vehicle which had merged into the left lane.

Ferguson suffered non-life threatening injuries. McQuillian was not hurt, however one of her passengers, 45-year-old Brodie McQuillian of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

