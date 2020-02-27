Two Hurt in Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Monticello Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 37.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 39-year-old Trista Lafrance, of Albertville, was heading south on Highway 25 when she rear ended a Buick Regal stopped at a red light. The hit forced the Buick into a third vehicle.

Lafrance was taken to Allina Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick, 86-year-old Janet Lemp of Buffalo, was also taken to Allina Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.

