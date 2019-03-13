Two Hurt in Crash Near Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Wright County on Wednesday. The incident happened at Highway 55 and 2nd Street South in Buffalo just before 2:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on 2nd Street South when it was hit by a van that was going north on Highway 55. The car ran into a light pole and was hit again by the van.

The driver of the car, 88-year-old Robert Krause of Montrose, and the driver of the van, 71-year-old Mary Fosse of Annandale, were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the car, 83-year-old Donna Krause of Montrose, was not hurt.

